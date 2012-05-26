With London Boroughs Most Infested in UK, Residents Turn to Expert Team at PestControl-London.org.uk

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- Inner city living. Television and film paint a pretty rosy picture of the benefits of living in town, particularly in a bustling metropolis like London. Apartments, cafes, a comfortable life style; it all seems almost too good to be true.



Many urban residents, however, are quickly discovering that there is a substantial downside to residing in one of London’s many boroughs; that of pests. Making news recently has been the revelation that the boroughs of London are the most heavily infested parts of the nation, the common offenders including mice, rats, bedbugs and ants. For those who thought living in London was going to be a whirlwind of cafes, bars and culture, the unseemly reality has left a lot to be desired.



Up till now, to control mice London has had a pretty tough time. Luckily, however, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. An expert team of pest control specialists exists whose main aim is to rid London dwellers of any and all pests that may be intruding into their lives. Available online at http://www.pestcontrol-london.co.uk, the dedicated staff at London Pest Solutions are adept at solving pest problems across all of London’s many boroughs.



The increased population density experienced in urban centres in the UK has made cities like London a prime feeding ground for all kinds of nasties. Ingenious creatures such as rats and mice that excel at finding food in the worst of environments suddenly have a whole smorgasbord of options at their disposal, with urban businesses, offices and residences all fair game. Luckily, the London Pest Solutions team are more than up to the task of keeping these creatures at bay.



With extensive experience in dealing with high-density urban environments, London Pest Solutions are well-qualified to search out all the hidden places in which pests are likely to lurk. Benefiting from a dedicated team and access to the best pest control technology available, London Pest Solutions ensure that infestations can now be a thing of the past. Serving commercial and residential clients and dealing with a full range of pests, from cockroaches to mice and everything in between, it is no surprise that more and more London residents are turning to a name they can trust; London Pest Solutions.



About London Pest Solutions

London Pest Solutions is a full-service provider of expert pest control services to London and surrounds. With the revelation that the boroughs of London are some of the most heavily infested areas of the nation, more and more families and businesses are turning to the experts at London Pest Solutions. From cockroaches to bedbugs, squirrels to mice and everything in between, it’s hard to go past the amazing team at London Pest Solutions. For more information, visit http://www.pestcontrol-london.co.uk