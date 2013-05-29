With Metal Roofs Increasing in Popularity, C. R. Thompson Is Now Announcing Advantages of Copper Roofing

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- C. R. Thompson has decades of experience as a Bucks County roofing company and they have seen trends come and go. Shingled roofs have been the most common type of roofing throughout C.R. Thompson’s tenure in the business. However, metal roofing has wavered in popularity over the years. Recently C. R. Thompson has seen a fairly sharp increase in installations of metal roofing. In particular, copper roofs are becoming increasingly more popular for both partial accent roofing and entire roofs. With the sudden reemergence in popularity, C. R. Thompson is now announcing the advantages of copper roofing.



Metal roofs have traditionally been more expensive and difficult to install. However, it seems that style and durability have historically been the driving factors behind the decision to install a copper roof. Copper was a very popular material for roofing in centuries past and it was a low-maintenance, durable, and safe roofing option. However, changes in aesthetic styles and manufacturing techniques led to the popularity of asphalt shingles. Now, many property owners are seeking a more nostalgic roofing style that will last for a longer period of time.



Copper roofing has become more affordable over the past several years. Many copper roofs can be comprised of recycled materials, leading them to be less expensive and environmentally friendly. Furthermore, copper offers property owners a unique feature in a world of cookie-cutter shingled roofs. Copper roofs can be molded and formed into a variety of shapes and styles pleasing any property owner. Perhaps the greatest advantage of a copper roof is their durability. Many copper roofs have a life expectancy of over fifty years. Copper roofs also undergo a unique oxidization process that changes their color overtime. A copper roof will eventually develop an aqua patina and can compliment a variety of styles. There are many reasons to choose copper roofs and C. R. Thompson is more than happy to answer any additional questions regarding copper roofing.



About C.R. Thompson

