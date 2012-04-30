With Millions Upon Millions of Online Followers the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Is Setting the Cyberspace Bar for Churches

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- In 1996 the Universal Life Church World Headquarters set off on a new pathway for Churches, now 15+ years later with millions upon millions of online followers, led by Internet guru Brother Michael the Universal Life Church has tapped into the power of the world wide web like an elite few. With 1000's of Ministers, Affiliate Churches and with online websites a new day has dawned offering a more mobile Church Service(s) than ever before. Just as effective, if not more than ever before these Churches are able to reach out and help more in depth to far more than ever before, stretching to every corner of the globe and to the ends of the earth the Good News of Christ is being shared and introduced at a record pace more than ever. Christianity and the message of Jesus Christ has been empowered by the dawn of new technology and the internet.



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In addition to following the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, perhaps you have thought of a vocation in ministry. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains any baptized man or woman with a strong calling and conviction to serve our Lord Jesus. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters website is at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com