With More Than 1,500 Current Promotions, Deal Seekers Turn to Coupon Monster for Online Coupons

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- As the prices of goods and services have continued to rise in a stagnant economy, more and more people have turned to coupons as a means of saving every possible penny.



In fact, according to data collected by NCH Marketing Services, 78 percent of consumers report using coupons regularly, earning them a savings of approximately $2 billion in just the first six months of 2011.



And the Internet has become one of the fastest and easiest ways to find money-saving coupons and coupon codes.



However, finding websites that offer a variety of legitimate and active coupons and coupon codes can cost people more in research time than the money they are actually saving.



Currently featuring more than 1,500 promotions, some exclusive, CouponMonster.com offers one of the largest listings of coupons and promotional codes on the web. Since its inception in 2010, Coupon Monster has provided customers with more than $250,000 in savings opportunities from more than 400 of the Internet’s top retailers, in a wide range of categories.



Whether a person is looking to save on apparel, grocery items, electronics, entertainment, pet supplies, transportation, travel, baby products, health and beauty supplies, books, or services, they can find the savings they are looking for at CouponMonster.com.



According to the site, “Coupon Monster helps you save money shopping by providing you coupon codes, promo codes, discounts and special promotions for all of your favorite online stores. Often times, just by using one of our coupon codes you can get huge savings percentages, even up to 50 percent off.”



Site visitors can also find coupon codes for free shipping and special free gifts with purchase.



Promotions are currently available for a large array of retailers, including Walgreens, ULTA, Home Depot, Gap, Addidas, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Expedia, Best Buy, eHarmony, The Vitamin Shoppe and more.



People can browse for coupons by sorting by keyword, retailer, category, promotion type, Top 10 and most popular.



With a Facebook fan following of more than 6,000, CouponMOnster.com continues to grow and adds new coupons and retailers each day.



For more information, visit http://www.CouponMonster.com



About Coupon Monster

Launched in July 2010, Coupon Monster is a coupon code and discount website that aims to help visitors save money while shopping at their favorite online stores. The site continues to provide visitors and subscribers with quality savings opportunities on a daily basis through its website, Facebook and Twitter profiles, and its free newsletter.