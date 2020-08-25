With Online Akashic Readings Spiritualist Maureen St. Germain Helps Achieve Inner Peace

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- From the comfort of you own home, you can realize the spiritual wonder of online akashic records readings thanks to the new virtual training of world-renowned spiritual authority Maureen St. Germain.



"A session will give you insight to your mission and purpose," says St. Germain, the practical mystic who lectures internationally and is the best-selling author of Waking Up in 5D, which explores the meditation success stories of individuals who have experienced a different sensory realm. "It will give you insight to your heart's desire, along with direction and understanding about your relationships, work, family and more. A session with our certified trained guides will provide you with clarity about who you are, what you are doing or where you are going," she says. St. Germain adds that new guides are on staff and are featuring special introductory rates.



For individuals who searching for life-transforming meditation and a deeper inner peace, online akashic readings can help them transcend a different energy plane, known as the MerKaba, and shift their focus to a completer state of understanding and a better self. This repository of emotions, actions and decisions—past, present and future—hold the key to individuals' life journeys. Virtually, St. Germain's professional and respected staff are able to train clients in the ancient Tibetan 17-breath meditation series to understand the information that exists in this spiritual database and achieve a clearer frame of mind and less stress. With this spiritual tool, they are then able to leave their three-dimensional bodies and pass through the crystalline orb of energy that surrounds them and move on to a five-dimensional plane. Here, people have embraced serenity and also a more powerful self-understanding that has allowed them to love and be loved more completely. And during this time, when so many people are forced to stay indoors, these virtual workshops are ideally more accessible for everyone. Going deeper has never been as easy. Extraordinary sessions, courses, virtual workshops, books, essential oils are all available by contacting Maureen St. Germain today at https://maureenstgermain.com



About Maureen St. Germain

For more than 25 years, Maureen St. Germain has studied and lectured worldwide on mystical and sacred traditions and is a best-selling author. The practical mystic, St. Germain applies her knowledge to helping people better navigate their contemporary lives and achieve a clearer sense of self, as well as improved relationships with others and the world around them. She and her respected staff of guides have helped others reach a spiritual reawakening with the help of meditation training, workshops, the Ascension Institute, DVDs and self-help books. For more information, email directly at maureen@maureenstgermain.com.