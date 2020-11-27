With Only 5% of Doctors Taking Part Worldwide, the Need for Pharmacovigilance Jobs/careers in the US Has Been Increased

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- A career in pharmacovigilance can have an immense impact on the healthcare industry as a whole. Doctors are expected to take part in a pharmacovigilance system to report on the adverse reactions and events to their patients caused by prescribed drugs. Surprisingly, according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), only 5% of doctors worldwide do. However, this could be down to lack of funding and access to such systems which is why individuals working in the pharmacovigilance sector are so vitally important to the safety of patients in the US and across the world. For over 170 years, professionals have been monitoring the drugs market yet it has been reported that 50% of all medicines are prescribed, dispensed or sold inappropriately and a staggering 50% of all patients fail to take them correctly, reported by WHO. It is for this reason that many companies spend a modest amount each year on their pharmacovigilance systems. In the US the average spend on the sector was $16m per year, reported by Cutting Edge Information. The industry is expected to increase its market value and be worth around $10.6bn by 2026, according to Acumen Research, which gives great possibilities for individuals looking to progress their career.



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and the team of 750+ consultants have extensive knowledge the industry across a plethora of sectors from pharmacovigilance, R&D, clinical development and operations, medical communications and engineering. The possibility for a fantastic career with immense development opportunities is just around the corner with the guidance of the firm's dedicated consultants. The firm have built a network in 60+ countries with 12+ office locations to ensure they are aware of the recruitment markets around the world. In North America, the team are looking for ambitious professionals seeking fast-paced, innovative environments to work in. EPM Scientific offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to clients in the life sciences industry. The firm have an unrivalled track record in recruiting for companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses.



By reimagining recruitment, EPM Scientific are able to provide an unrivalled service across the US. With job opportunities available from New York, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles, there is nothing standing in the way of the team's talent acquisition. The firm have recently published a whitepaper detailing tips and tricks on the work-life rebalance many companies are considering. Working from home can be tough for many employees which is why it is important for individuals in leadership roles to ensure their staff are working at their full potential in their remote environment. It is a great read for managers looking to reconnect with staff virtually.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Pharmacovigilance sector and help them secure top talent."



Roles currently available through EPM Scientific include: case management – manager, senior medical director – drug safety, quality associate, quality assurance validation specialist, vice president of medical affairs, clinical project manager / regulatory filing, principal statistician / biostatistician, director of biostatistics and data management, sales director and head of downstream development. The opportunity for a fruitful, long-lasting career in pharmacovigilance is just round the corner with the advice and guidance of EPM Scientific's ambitious consultants. Get in touch today if you are looking to secure talent for your business or define your next career move in the healthcare industry.



About EPM Scientific US

EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.