With Recent Success Acorn Media GmbH Launches New PPC Dedicated Website, AcornPPC.com

The latest website takes inspiration from the existing Acorn SEO portal, again using Wordpress and CDN technology to offer a fast and efficient experience to visitors.



"We've seen increasing demand for our PPC services over recent months, so we decided to go ahead and create a dedicated website for it. Previously we only had Acorn SEO, and the corporate Acorn Media site didn't showcase our PPC skills to their full potential"



AcornPPC.com provides background information, articles and blog posts about pay per click advertising and campaign management.



Andrew Wheeler, Acorn PPC owner explains it further - "The site is still very much in its early stages, certainly from a content perspective, but we'll be adding to it each week as we bring more writers onboard"



"Of course the site has been built to showcase my PPC campaign account management services, but the Acorn PPC blog is going to be an integral part to the success of the site. We learnt a lot with the version on Acorn SEO, which now accounts to over 75% of our referral traffic. A real example of how important content marketing is"



"PPC advertising is a vital component to any digital marketing campaign, and is one of the most effective ways to advertise online. We use it ourselves and ensure our clients get the full benefits of our expertise."



Acorn PPC’s hassle free PPC management is set apart from the competitors by offering 100% Conforming to PPC guidelines, Dedicated PPC account management, Full transparency with regular reporting and a fully guaranteed increased campaign performance.



