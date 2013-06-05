With the First Heat Wave of 2013 Arriving in May, Weidner Energy Savers Is Announcing 24 Hour A/C Emergency Service

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Not exactly a widely known fact, but heat waves actually have a defined criterion. In order for a stretch of hot days to be technically considered a heat wave, the temperature must reach 90 degrees or higher for three consecutive days. At least that is what the National Weather Service has decided to call a heat wave. Most Philadelphia residents would probably agree that two days of 90 degree weather is enough to flip on the A/C. Furthermore, a week or so of 89 degree weather might have the news reporting on a heat wave. According to the specific standards, the Philadelphia area recorded its first official heat wave during the last three days of May. Now, Weidner Energy Savers is announcing 24 Hour A/C emergency services for any customer in need of immediate repairs.



As of May 31st, the Philadelphia area experienced three consecutive days of 90 degree heat. If that wasn’t enough, an ozone alert was in effect and temperatures aren’t expected to cool down until June 3rd. However, those who have a central air conditioning unit that is performing well can rest assured. Although, if that air conditioning system suddenly has problems, the homeowners and business owners can be in some serious trouble.



Extreme heat not only causes major discomfort, but it can be potentially life threatening. Especially for the elderly and the very young, maintaining an ideal temperature is important to an individual’s health. Weidner Energy Savers have been serving the greater Philadelphia area since 1932 and they care about their customers. Regardless if the weather forecast is officially a heat wave or not, Weidner Energy Savers is proud to offer their customers 24 hour emergency A/C service and emergency heating service in King of Prussia.



About Weidner Energy Savers

Weidner Energy Savers have been providing the area with quality heating, air conditioning, emergency repair and replacement services since 1932. They provide exceptional full-service heating and cooling repair installation to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They proudly serve Reading, Allentown, King of Prussia, Bethlehem, Downingtown, Collegeville, Willow Grove and Phoenixville.



To learn more visit http://www.weidnerheatingandair.com