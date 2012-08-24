With the New Season of NFL Coming Soon, Sportsbettingworld.com Launches Latest Online Betting Plans

Fair Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- With the new season of NFL starting soon, SportsBettingWorld.com has launched its latest online betting plans. The site provides betting information from most trusted bookies in the business and trades in all major sports.



The NFL fever has already started rising with sportsbettingworld.com announcing a lineup of its latest betting options. The site now also features latest and up-to-date information about teams and players with opinions and comments from experts and former players. The new plans feature host of promotional offers like $100 free bets on signup.



When asked about the USP of their services for this season Mr. Michael C. Freeman, media representative of the company said "The first step to profitable sports betting is a sound understanding of the process – something most affiliate booking sites ignore or don’t invest in. Sports Betting World offers our readers a comprehensive series of sports betting guides covering everything one will need to know to get into the game. In addition, we’ve got detailed information on all teams. And we have the most trusted bookies in the business, all providing a host of options suiting individual risk appetite." At present the site features well know bookies - Bovada, TopBet, JustBet and 5Dimes. The founders are hopeful to add all the well-known names before the start of the season.



The 2012 version of site is more focused on information, which market analysts believe will lead to more loyal customers and higher conversion. Daniel Davis, a notable bookie himself feels “The section on expert reviews and advice on the state and form of each team and their star players will engage the betters, who in turn will satisfied customers.”



When asked for tips on betting on the NFL games Mr. Freeman said "To improve the winning odds, one has to be through with research, documentation and detach themselves from emotions.” He opined “One should make only make calculated bets based on the research, information available and their risk appetite." Users can now checkout the latest line making system on the site, calculated as per the recent activities of players.



About Sportsbettingworld.com Inc

Sportsbettingworld operates from Fair Oaks, California. The company has been in the sports betting business for over three decades and is one of the leading experts in providing betting odds and lines. The site hosts betting options for various sports including NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, MMA and NFL.



To know more about the company you can refer http://www.sportsbettingworld.com/home/.



If you’d like more information about this topic, or to schedule a meeting an interview with founders of sportsbettingworld.com, please contact Michael C. Freeman via email at info@sportsbettingworld.com