With Warehouse Use Expanding, Ziglift / Rack Exchange Is Ready for the Boom

Cerritos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- With slow but steady economic recovery in the news comes additional news about warehouse expansion everywhere: an uptick in Costco sales across the country, an expansion of tire warehouses in the southwest, and here in California, the arrival of two new massive Amazon fulfillment centers. As a leader in new and used pallet racking, and material handling supply and equipment, Southern California-based ZIGLIFT is poised to ride the West Coast end of the current warehousing boom.



ZIGLIFT/Rack Exchange of North America is one of the fastest growing companies in Southern California, offering not only warehouse racking and shelving, but a large variety of other warehouse equipment. They additionally offer import pallet jacks and work with liquidation companies around the U.S., helping to turn around materials and supplies that were underutilized in the downturn, and can now be a cost-effective way to manage new growth.



A one-stop shop for industrial storage needs, ZIGLIFT carries not only the Interlake Mecallux and Hannibal brands of shelving, but is also a one-stop shop for pallet jacks, conveyors, work benches, drive-in racks, and much more. You can visit them in person at their Cerritos headquarters, or at their online store, where they serve not just the West Coast, but the entire U.S.



About ZIGLIFT/Rack Exchange of North America

