With Warmer Weather Approaching, Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Offers New Tips for How to Upgrade an Air Conditioning System

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- After a long winter, many homeowners are excited about the opportunity to head outdoors. However, nobody wants to return from their outdoor excursions to an uncomfortably hot home. Once a luxury item, central air conditioning is now providing millions of Americans the comfort they desire during warm summer months. That being said, this comfort still comes at a cost and in many cases homeowners are overpaying to cool their residence. Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is offering some new tips on how to save money with an upgraded air conditioning system.



With over thirty years of experience, Guaranteed Plumbing and Heating, Inc offer much more than just plumbing in Philadelphia. Bathroom remodeling, HVAC installation and service, drain cleaning, and emergency services are just a few reasons to call Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Upgrading or installing an air conditioning system before the scorching hot temperatures arrive this year may be a good idea for more than one reason. Cooling a home can be expensive and sometimes, unnecessarily, so. There are many ways to save money while keeping a home at an ideal temperature. More common approaches include using fans or opening windows during less harsh times. However, Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is offering some more long-term solutions.



One option to save money in the long run is to upgrade or install a new thermostat. Many homeowners have thermostats that can only be set to a certain temperature manually. However, technology now allows for homeowners to program their thermostats to different temperatures throughout the day. For example, homeowners can program an upgraded thermostat to adjust to a more cost-conscious temperature when they are out during the day. A small investment in a programmable thermostat could translate into reoccurring annual savings.



Installing a more energy efficient air conditioning system is another way homeowners can invest in long-term savings. Energy efficiency is becoming increasingly more important and the technology advances each year. Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. can discuss different models available that have the highest energy efficiency ratio. Certain models can even offer additional financial assistance through tax savings at the end of the year. There is no telling what this summer may bring, but Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. will be available for air conditioning installation and service.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients. To learn more visit http://www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com/.