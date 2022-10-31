Witherslack Group Offers Positive Behaviour Support for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Cumbria, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- Witherslack Group, a widely-recognised autism school in the UK, offers positive behaviour support for children with autism spectrum disorder. They help in the management of challenging behaviour in children and young people that is based on the principles of positive reinforcement. Their specialists focus on increasing desirable behaviours and reducing undesirable behaviours using a wide range of strategies, including reinforcement, modelling, and reinforcement of alternative behaviours. They help kids effectively communicate, share their feelings, vocalise their struggles, build positive relationships, prevent and respond to problem behaviour, and promote learning.



The team aims to deliver a series of school-based programmes to reduce bullying and victimisation of children with ASD and their social isolation. The support plans are implemented by trained caregivers who provide kids with consistent support and feedback using visual aids and other tools to help the individual learn and follow the plan. Witherslack Group's programmes are also designed to reduce anxiety in children with ASD, and to increase parental knowledge and confidence in supporting their children.



A representative from the company stated, "Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) enables us to understand and replace challenging behaviours with positive ones. It is all about equipping our staff with the skills, expertise and empathy to be able to truly connect and understand the needs of a child and help them to make the right decisions. PBS provides the right support for a child or young person and their friends and family to help them lead a meaningful life and learn new skills."



Witherslack Group is a recognised special needs school in the UK that offers specialised education to children with learning difficulties. Their schools have a dedicated and unique curriculum to meet your son's needs. They also provide training programmes and workshops for parents and local authorities, which makes them one of the best autism schools in the UK. All of their schools are backed by teams of skilled professionals who have vast experience in teaching children with autistic spectrum disorders.



Witherslack Group comprises a cast of thousands, whether it be the teaching, care or therapy staff or the children, young people and their families. The school is the leading provider of specialist education and care for children and young people with social, emotional and mental health needs, communication difficulties, ADHD and complex learning needs. Their track record of success and sector-leading Ofsted judgements has been achieved through an ethos of high aspiration, placement stability through their' team around the child' approach, unique in-school therapy solutions and inspiring environments. They are genuinely proud of their role in changing young people's lives and helping them realise their full potential.



