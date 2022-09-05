Witherslack Group Offers Therapeutic Support Along with Education to Children with Special Needs

Cumbria, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2022 -- Witherslack Group, one of the UK's most recognised special needs schools, offers therapeutic support and education to children with special needs. They help young people develop social and independence skills, allowing them to achieve and grow consistently. They provide children with integrated therapeutic support, both in terms of the expertise and experience of their in-house staff and the wide range of therapies and support. Their specialists work to improve learners' ability to control sensory experiences in their daily lives and to learn to respond to sensory information from their bodies and the environment.



The therapists teach individuals how to better care for themselves and interact with the world around them. Their three-wave support model supports children and young people in living healthy and happy lives, establishing meaningful relationships, and achieving their full potential. Integrating education, care, and therapy, they help young people with everything ranging from physical & emotional safety to helping achieve their dreams. Witherslack Group's therapists also assess pupils' physical abilities – their gross motor skills and can support them to improve their strength, grades and posture.



A representative from the school stated, "Our speech & language therapists work closely with each teaching team to support pupils by embedding a 'total communication approach' into the classroom. Our therapist create a visual environment, which enables pupils to access every lesson throughout the whole school day. Our occupational therapists support learners to function effectively in their everyday activities and to learn about being safe in their environment. We work with them in their self-care, schoolwork, play and social communication, and independence."



Witherslack Group is one of the UK's most well-renowned special needs schools that provides education and support to children of all ages. The school has developed an interactive technique for achieving successful learning by mixing national subject studies with entertaining activities for a good learning experience that results in the children's overall growth. Their schools are backed by a team of skilled professionals who have vast experience in teaching children with autistic spectrum disorders.



Witherslack Group is made up of a cast of thousands, whether it be the teaching, care or therapy staff or the children, young people and their families. The school is the leading provider of specialist education and care for children and young people with social, emotional and mental health needs, communication difficulties, ADHD and complex learning needs. Their track record of success and sector-leading Ofsted judgements has been achieved through an ethos of high aspiration, placement stability through their' team around the child' approach, unique in-school therapy solutions and inspiring environments. They are genuinely proud of their role in changing young people's lives and helping them realise their full potential.



