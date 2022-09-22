Witherslack Group Provides Special Needs Pupils with a Caring and Positive Learning Environment at Abbeywood School

Lupton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- Witherslack Group, a reputed special needs school in the UK, provides special needs pupils with a caring and positive learning environment at Abbeywood School. Adopting a holistic approach to education, the school incorporates a range of therapies and activities into the curriculum to establish a safe and supportive environment for students. Their teachers provide vital support for students with special needs to help them to reach their full potential. The school offers smaller class sizes, individualised instruction, and a variety of resources to help these students succeed.



Their teachers create supportive learning environments designed to meet the needs of students with significant and complex disabilities. The school provides various services for its students, including special education, speech and language services, physical therapy, counselling, and occupational therapy. The school recognises that each child is unique and has very distinct needs, so their teachers conduct classes with a tailored approach. As a part of Witherslack Group, the school provides inspirational education and care to children and young people, resulting in life-changing experiences and countless stories of success.



A representative from the school stated, "Abbeywood School is a co-educational, independent specialist day school providing high-quality education for boys and girls. Based in Rotherham, we meet the needs of a diverse group of pupils with Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs, alongside various other associated conditions. We offer our learners a wide variety of opportunities which are geared towards their needs and interests. Our values of trust, resilience, engagement and enjoyment are intrinsic to our day-to-day work."



Witherslack Group is one of the most recognised special needs schools, and it has been providing specialised education to children with autism for many years. They have a committed staff of professionals and teachers who work relentlessly to serve children with various needs, including Asperger Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and other social and communication challenges.



About Witherslack Group

Witherslack Group comprises a cast of thousands, whether it be the teaching, care or therapy staff or the children, young people and their families. The school is the leading provider of specialist education and care for children and young people with social, emotional and mental health needs, communication difficulties, ADHD and complex learning needs. Their track record of success and sector-leading Ofsted judgements has been achieved through an ethos of high aspiration, placement stability through their' team around the child' approach, unique in-school therapy solutions and inspiring environments. They are genuinely proud of their role in changing young people's lives and helping them realise their full potential.



