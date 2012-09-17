WittyCookie Debuts Most Affordable Web Design Ever

Surrey, Vancouver -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- The WittyCookie web development team is pleased to debut one of the most affordable web design services created for small business owners around the world. This comes in the form of all-inclusive service packages, starting at only $20/month, which includes world-class web design, reliable web hosting, 24/7 tech support, and unlimited content updates. “Why do websites have to cost thousands of dollars? Why do business owners have to pay the whole sum upfront? Why not monthly… like a house, a car, or a phone bill?” asks Michael C. Hansen, President and Co-Founder of WittyCookie.



This was the question that sparked the birth of the WittyCookie monthly-paid web design concept. This marks a huge step forward for the industry, effectively decreasing the barrier for small businesses to obtain high quality websites for a fraction of the usual costs. Starting at only $20/month, businesses can obtain a beautiful website without any signup fees, cancellation fees, or fixed term contracts.



WittyCookie clients essentially get a free website with free hosting, once subscribed to any of the WittyCookie service plans, which includes ongoing maintenance and unlimited updates. WittyCookie is a Vancouver web design company that specializes in offering affordable web solutions to small businesses around the world. WittyCookie provides a wide range of web services including high-end web design, reliable web hosting, and effective search engine optimization. For further information, contact WittyCookie at hello@wittycookie.com or visit our website www.wittycookie.com