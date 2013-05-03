Witura Launches Low Cost GSM Alarms

Penang, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Witura.com now announces the launch of a new GSM alarm system that does away with the technicality to provide a simple-to-install and simple-to-use alarm system. The GSM alarm system by Witura.com is a better solution for alarm installers that are often asked for simple alarm systems at affordable costs. There are places like vacant buildings, rented houses, holiday homes, apartments, farms, cottages, warehouses, parking areas and other such places that require a basic alarm to report of any mis-happening. However, these places do not require a full set of alarm panel for the limited use.



The GSM alarm from Witura.com in this respect comes as the most practical alarm for installers. This system can be installed with minimum requirements of sensors with one for the door, a vibration sensor and two PIR sensors. This is in stark contrast to the full alarm panel that has sensors for eight zones, making the cost of the alarm system too high. The GSM alarm from Witura.com is a simple alarm that has 3 input and 3 output points which are directly connected to different sensors for different areas. The basic alarm can be connected to the telephone allowing quick calling and that too cost effectively.



The low cost alarm from Witura.com is highly convenient for individuals like travelers and students that live in rented accommodations. Such individuals require a simple and basic alarm panel, the requirements of which are fulfilled by the GSM alarm by Witura.com.



Alarm installers recommending the Witura.com alarms can benefit by increasing their profit margins due to the higher sales volumes. Therefore, the GSM alarm is beneficial for the customers as well as the installers.



About Witura.com

A Malaysia based company; Witura Corporation is a company that provides a range of products that are highly useful in the security industry, telecommunication business, automotive and telemetry industries. The company has a history of producing world class products at affordable costs. Innovative designing with complete functionality is the hallmark of the company and it endeavors to provide its clients with nothing but the best.



Contact:

William Chin, Sales Department

Phone: +6042289053

Email: Sales@witura.com

www.witura.com