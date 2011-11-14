Wizard Payroll Services Sees Fourth Quarter Spike in Businesses Seeking Outsourced Payroll Services

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2011 -- Wizard Payroll Services is seeing more businesses outsource their payroll as 2011 comes to a close. Wizard specializes in Web-based automated 100 percent software-free payroll services for small to large businesses.



As businesses grapple with the slow recovery, many are attempting to lower operational expenses while simultaneously refocusing on core business processes. While the need to reduce costs and streamline business practices is ongoing, it takes on added urgency when margins are thin. Payroll accounting processes such as payroll check computations/issuance, taxation/regulation compliance and facilitating large numbers of fund transfers to bank accounts can be costly in terms of time and money. Consequently, many businesses look to outsourcing expensive and time consuming back office processes like payroll and accounting.



The end of the fiscal and calendar year coupled with mounting taxation costs and pressures surrounding payroll has spurred many businesses to seek out payroll services provider Wizard Payroll. “This fourth quarter in particular seems to be a difficult one for businesses when it comes to payroll accounting,” said a Wizard Payroll Services specialist. “They see the benefits of outsourcing payroll, but want a provider that frees them from software while still empowering them with control and oversight over the process, which is why we believe they are turning to us.”



Wizard Payroll offers a wide range of payroll services ranging from business, corporate and international payroll service to business tax services, nationwide bookkeeping and dozens of other payroll and taxation service options. All services are 100 percent software-free and are accessible via their secure Web-based payroll portal. “The portal gives our clients full time access to their accounts to manage their company payroll from anywhere there is an internet connection,” said the specialist. “This allows them to do everything from updating employee hourly pay data to viewing payroll reports and much more.”



The highly experienced Wizard Payroll Services staff manages every aspect of each business’ customized payroll services account and can provides live assistance and support by phone whenever necessary. The provider’s online payroll services are secured via payroll report encryption and multi-layered safeguards for all financial and tax information. In addition, Wizard Payroll offers an entirely free, no-obligation payroll services trial to new customers. For more information, please visit http://www.wizardpayroll.com



About Wizard Payroll Services

Wizard Payroll provides a wide range of payroll services for small to large businesses and corporations as well as schools, churches, healthcare facilities, restaurants, independent contractors and many more. Their 100-percent software free automated service utilizes a secure Web based payroll portal accessible to clients 24/7. Their staff of highly experienced specialists will handle all aspects of client payroll accounting services and are accessible to answer questions online and by phone.