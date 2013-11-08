WizardRecovery Offering Disk Recovery Software

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- WizardRecovery, a Canada based company is offering data recovery product for users. The data recovery software allows users to undelete files from disks and also help to recover information from damaged, repartitioned and unreadable volumes. The software helps for disk recovery and hard drive recovery.



When contacted, a spokesperson from the company said, “Our data recovery software are helpful for restoring data on all kinds of media including USB drives, computer hard drives, portable electronics, and digital cameras solid-state digital memory cards.” He further added, “We have highly experienced and expert team who is proficient in data recovery and usability. We can combine hi-tech and user-friendliness into a synergetic product. We have been leading company for offering best of data recovery software and we aim to continue with the success in times to come as well.”



According to the sources, company offers numerous kinds of products for recovering data that include Office Recovery Wizard, Undelete Wizard, Media Recovery Wizard and Free Wipe Wizard to name of a few. The disk recovery software wizard supports ext2 and ext3 recovery, fat and NTFS. The software helps by extracting information from existing volumes or by scanning the hard drive for locating recoverable files by analyzing data blocks in raw mode.



NTFS Recovery Wizard is used for recovering information from repartitioned disks, corrupted, damaged and inaccessible hard drives and formatted volumes. The office recovery wizard helps to recover all lost and deleted documents formed by Microsoft Office 95-2010, OpenOffice 1 and 2, and StarOffice. This software is the combination of two useful tools in a single product that helps users to not only undelete the files but also repair the damaged documents, presentations, spreadsheets and many other documents.



Undelete Wizard is one of the most powerful undelete tools that scans the entire disk or panel in raw mode to locate and recover deleted files. It recovers the deleted files from NTFS storage media and FAT. Media Recovery Wizard helps users to recovers all kinds of multimedia files including music and videos of multiple formats and digital images among others. The free wipe wizard removes files and wipes sensitive personal information in a protected way.



About WizardRecovery

WizardRecovery is a well known company that offers data recovery product for users.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Vladimir Mareev

Company: CWizardRecovery

Address: 101-1001 W. Broadway Suite 381,

Canada, Vancouver, BC, V6H 4E4

Contact Number: +380503262027

Email id: support@wizardrecovery.com

Website: http://wizardrecovery.com/