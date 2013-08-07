WizardRecovery.com Offers Trial Versions of Data Recovery Software Which Contain Live Preview

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- WizardRecovery Company is now offering free trial versions of their data recovery software which have various key features including the useful Live Preview which enables users to view the contents of a file or data before it is recovered. The company is dedicated in providing solutions to corrupted partitions, damaged files and folders, recovering deleted or formatted data and its software have been praised by tech critics and customers alike for their capability to recover nearly everything.



The data recovery software offered by the company have been designed by highly sophisticated computing methods yet they still have a very simple user interface enabling users with basic computer skills to use the software. Even though ease of use and elite recovery capabilities are the main features each WizardRecovery software comprises, the quickness of scanning and recovering data is the key to its current high demand. For example one of their most popular and comprehensive solutions Disk Recovery Wizard which can recover files and folders from healthy, damaged, formatted, repartitioned or even inaccessible hard drives is not only known for its Live Preview feature but also for its incredible recovery capability at a top-notch speed, which is a rarity amongst other data recovery software available in the industry.



Apart from the disk recovery software which itself has support for 250 formats of data, WizardRecovery Company is providing many other software that have specific solutions such as their NTFS Recovery Wizard, a hard disk recovery software which is dedicated in recovering files and data from NTFS partitions, Office Recovery Wizard which repairs and recovers lost and deleted Microsoft Office, Open Office and StarOffice documents, a very affordable Undelete Wizard, a hard drive recovery software which recovers deleted files from healthy FAT and NTFS storage media, Media Recovery Wizard which recovers all types of multimedia files such as pictures, videos and music from all kinds of flash drives and memory cards and a very useful Free Wipe Wizard which erases private files which contain sensitive information in a secure manner.



The company is offering trial versions on all of its software to display their capabilities and ease of use to all interested customers. WizardRecovery Company is also focused on satisfying all of their customers and its highly experienced staff is always available to guide them in successfully recovering important lost data.



About WizardRecovery Company

WizardRecovery Company is one of the leading companies that provides file and data recover software. The software offered by the company are dedicated in fixing corrupted partitions, repairing damaged files and folders, recovering deleted and formatted data. Through their online platform, http://wizardrecovery.com/, specific details of the range of data recovery solutions offered can be viewed. WizardRecovery Company is known for developing highly sophisticated software with very simple user interface. Their software also have an innovative Live Preview feature which enables the users to view contents of the file or data before the recovery.



For more information about Disk Recovery Software, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of wizardrecovery.com, please email to support@wizardrecovery.com.