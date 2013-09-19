WJA Landscaping Announces New Reasons to Make Improvements in the Fall

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The summer is all but gone. School is back in session and the weekend trips to the shore are over. Although it was fun while it lasted, often times the summer draws people away from their homes. The fall can be a busy time for many families. The last thing that homeowners want to worry about is the exterior appearance of their home. WJA Landscaping has over two decades of experience. Providing a wide variety of outdoor living and landscaping solutions for residents of the greater Philadelphia area, WJA Landscaping can make any home the envy of the neighborhood. Now, with the start of the fall season, WJA Landscaping is informing customers of new reasons to consider landscaping improvements.



A common misconception exists when it comes to the ideal time of year to landscape a property. Many home and business owners are under the impression that spring is the best time of year to landscape. The spring can be a great time of year to place certain plants. In fact, for those who enjoy gardening and harvesting certain vegetables, spring is often the best time of year. However, for many common landscaping plants, fall is an ideal time to make improvements.



WJA Landscaping understands the fine points involved with planting. Certain species thrive all year round, while others may only bloom for a short period of time. WJA Landscaping can set up a property to have a beautiful appearance all year round. The perfect mix of annuals, perennials, and lighting will create a curb appeal that homeowners will enjoy throughout the year. Whether a homeowner is looking for a new patio design in Limerick or for a hardscape installer in Montgomery County, WJA Landscaping does it all.



About WJA Landscaping

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more.



To learn more about WJA Landscaping services visit http://www.wjalandscaping.com.