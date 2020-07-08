WJA Landscaping Continues to Provide Safe Outdoor Fireplace Installations for Summer

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- Nothing says "summertime" quite like gathering with friends and family members around a roaring outdoor fire pit under the warm skies and starry night. Homeowners who want to enhance their properties and add another layer of fun for entertaining are turning to WJA Landscaping to install their very own outdoor stone fire pit in Montgomery County, PA this summer season.



The team at WJA Landscaping doesn't only pride themselves on offering the highest quality fire pit installations — they also offer a completely customizable design process, allowing the homeowner to create the ideal space for their needs. Their professional team of designers consults with each homeowner before beginning a project to ensure that they're receiving the best possible design for their home and entertaining style.



WJA Landscaping is proud to continue to provide custom outdoor fireplaces in Chester County and beyond while also observing safe social distancing and best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. WJA has introduced a number of company safety policies to ensure that employees don't transmit the virus and keep their own families healthy as well when completing jobs on-site. Customers who choose WJA Landscaping can rest with the peace of mind that comes with knowing that they'll receive a job well done — while also keeping their family happy and healthy.



About WJA Landscaping

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals, they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more.



