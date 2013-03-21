Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- The new and closest rival to the indoor living room is a home’s extended outdoor space. So, this is why WJA Landscaping is now constructing outdoor living spaces for customers in Montgomery County, PA. Outdoor living spaces are quickly becoming a must have for those looking to purchase a new home or simply looking to spruce up their home and finally enjoy the outdoors. The contractors at WJA Landscaping have seen a recent increase in “outdoor living” where a backyard is then transformed into a usable outdoor living space with comfortable furniture. Their professionals are also offering additions to the home that can add more room for entertainment and dining.



The landscape designers of Montgomery County have the skills to create the perfect lighting, boundaries, and seating that will make one forget they are relaxing outside. As the weather becomes warmer, it makes for an opportune time to contact WJA Landscaping in order to start a remodel so homeowners can enjoy it this summer. Their professional and certified contractors will be able to guide one through the design process so WJA can create it exactly the way a person wants. From hardscape, furniture, to cooking equipment, it can all be implemented into the design for those who love to sit out by the fire or barbeque.



Outdoor living spaces can have a tremendous impact on the home’s value as well as for personal enjoyment. So, take advantage of WJA Landscaping and create that outdoor space that has only been dreamed of. For those who have been waiting too long in order to get the design process underway, now is the time to have it ready in time for the nice weather in PA.



About WJA Landscaping

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals, they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more. To learn more about WJA Landscaping services visit http://www.wjalandscaping.com