WJA Landscaping Now Building Custom Fireplaces and Fire Pits

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- WJA Landscaping is pleased to announce that they are now building custom fireplaces and fire pits for any residential outdoor space. Custom fireplaces and fire pits are built using either natural stone or artificial stone and can be designed to fit any outdoor space.



Fireplaces and fire pits can be used throughout the year. They are nice in the summer, making the perfect place to continue the conversation from day into night. Kids and adults can roast marshmallows and they provide a beautiful and peaceful area at the end the day. Fireplaces and fire pits can also be used in the cold weather, as they provide a warm and cozy gathering area. They truly transform any outdoor space into a 4-season living area. They also increase the overall value of a home and will often times be the selling point to a home.



WJA Landscaping can also build outdoor kitchens that can go nicely with the fireplace or fire pit seating area. The seating area is usually made from stone, which provides an easy, maintenance free seating area that doesn’t need to be moved inside for the winter. The fireplace and fire pit area can also have custom built-in storage areas to keep the firewood dry and out of the elements. They can completely transform a patio and become a beautiful centerpiece for all to enjoy. They can be built to accommodate any style and can easily be matched to the existing patio or surrounding area.



Contact WJA Landscaping today for an estimate on a custom built fireplace or fire pit. Allow the family to enjoy the beautiful outdoor space of a home all year round. Both kids and adults will love the space and it can become a favorite family gathering spot on a cool summer night or cold snowy evening.



About WJA Landscaping

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more.



To learn more about WJA Landscaping services visit http://www.wjalandscaping.com.