WJA Landscaping Now Creating Custom Walkways

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- WJA Landscaping loves creating a beautiful exterior appearance for their customers. Many people think of landscaping as something done in the spring months. Planting trees, flowers, and other plants certainly creates for a gorgeous curb appeal. However, many plants are seasonal and only last for a short time. Homeowners typically want to add features other than plants and trees to the exterior of their property. Thankfully, WJA Landscaping offers customers a number of ways to create a fantastic looking exterior all year round. Now, WJA Landscaping is creating custom walkways for residential and commercial customers.



Whether it is a business property or a home, first impressions start with the walkway. WJA Landscaping has served the greater Philadelphia area for nearly twenty years. Providing customers with a range of services including: outdoor fireplaces and fire pits; beautiful outdoor kitchens; driveways and decks; plus much more. Over the years, WJA Landscaping has found that a custom walkway is one of the best ways to set the tone for a property owner’s style.



WJA Landscaping can create everything from a grand entryway opening to an intricately designed walkway or a simple yet elegant path leading to the front door. Plus, WJA Landscaping can offer customers a wide variety of materials to construct a walkway that fits seamlessly into a property. Concrete pavers are typically a more budget-friendly option and create the perfect entryway to any property. Natural stone is another option for custom walkways. A natural stone walkway can look beautiful and match other landscaping features. The professionals at WJA Landscaping are always happy to discuss the various design options and materials available for custom walkways.



About the Company

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more.



To learn more about WJA Landscaping services visit http://www.wjalandscaping.com.