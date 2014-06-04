WJA Landscaping Now Designing Outdoor Living Spaces for Homeowners in Montgomery County

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- As many homeowners are beginning to spend time in their yards and outdoors, they soon realize a definitive space on the lawn will add appeal to the property, as well as a comfortable area for relaxing in warm summer weather. To make their client’s dreams come to life, WJA Landscaping is pleased to announce they are now designing outdoor living spaces in Montgomery County this summer. Every client envisions a certain landscape, and the designers work diligently to complete the job on time and within budget.



A landscape designer in Montgomery County will travel to the home and get a grasp of the project the homeowner wishes to have completed. They will communicate clearly with their clients to formulate a sketch of the living space to ensure the satisfaction before the work gets started. Working with high quality materials that blend seamlessly into the structure of the house, homeowners can trust their designer to complete the job accurately and up to standards the first time. Whether interested in a firepit to be implemented into the patio, an island where the grill or bar can be placed, or a pergola to create shade during the heat of summer, WJA Landscaping adheres to all demands to keep their clients completely satisfied.



Receiving a home renovation project to the exterior of the property will add appeal to the home and provide a beautiful finish. When looking for a designer to sketch patios in Limerick and throughout Montgomery County, the contractors have exceptional attention to detail and the artistic abilities to exceed all expectations for an outdoor living space. To set up an appointment for an aesthetically pleasing landscaping project this June, be sure to contact the company today.



About WJA Landscaping

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals, they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more.



To learn more about WJA Landscaping services, visit http://www.wjalandscaping.com.