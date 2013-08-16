WJA Landscaping Now Gearing Up for the Fall with Fire Pits and Fireplaces

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- August is here and the summer of 2013 is quickly coming to an end. Once Labor Day has passed, most Americans begin preparing for the start of school, fall, and the various holidays. Although the summer season typically gets people to go outdoors and enjoy time with one another, most of the time Americans are on the run. The fall represents a calmer time where family and friends can get together to enjoy each other’s company. There is nothing quite as cozy as sitting around a fire and telling stories. Fall is the perfect time of year to have people over and enjoy an outdoor space. The cool temperatures are perfect for hanging around a fire. Now, WJA Landscaping is helping homeowners make the most of fall with fire pits and outdoor fireplaces.



WJA Landscaping has close to twenty years of experience offering hardscaping in Montgomery County. Through the years, WJA Landscaping has seen a variety of trends come and go. Fire pits and outdoor fireplaces have always been a popular item for homeowners. However, there have been a number of improvements over the past several years. Now, homeowners have so many options when it comes to materials and styles for outdoor fire pits. Most of the fire pits being installed nowadays are made up of multiple materials. Granite, natural stone, and concrete pavers can all be installed seamlessly into an existing landscape or hardscape. Outdoor fireplaces are a stunning feature and can provide for a great gathering place in the fall. Whether someone is looking for outdoor kitchens in Montgomery County or a new patio, WJA Landscaping will get the job done right.



About WJA Landscaping

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more.



To learn more about WJA Landscaping services visit http://www.wjalandscaping.com