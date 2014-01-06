WJA Landscaping Now Installing Backyard Grill and Bar on Residential Patios in Montgomery County

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Before the summer arrives, and many homeowners begin to spend their time outdoors, the winter and spring seasons provide the opportunity to restructure the yard in anticipation of warm weather in the greater Philadelphia area. To help clients transform their backyards into a dream landscape, WJA Landscaping is pleased to announce they will now be installing backyard grills and bars on residential patios. When homeowners have company during the summer, they will want to provide a space for their guests to mingle around the grill while their food is being cooked.



A landscape designer in Montgomery County from WJA Landscaping will travel to their customer’s home and provide them with an accurate quote. The visit will enable the designers to get a feel for the way the home is presented and create a bar space next to, or around, the grill. They specialize in hardscaping projects, providing clients with high quality project imaging from their computer designs before the installation begins. The professionals will communicate with their clients through each step of the installation phase to ensure their vision is met.



WJA Landscaping will create retaining walls at desired heights around the grill, implementing marble, granite, or polished stone counter tops for the ultimate transformation of the backyard. The project can be custom created using the vision of the customers. An initial blueprint will be displayed on a computer design, and the customer can make any changes they see fit for complete customer satisfaction. The attention to detail and quality service provided by the professionals will leave customers proud with their new-look backyard landscape.



Creating a bar space around the grill will provide comfort and imagery for guests. They will have a place to sit, relax, and eat. Additionally, homeowners will receive a plethora of space for which to work with while preparing meals and sandwiches on the grill. For more information about the installation process, or to inquire on prices for bars or outdoor kitchens in Montgomery County, please contact a professional from WJA Landscaping at 610-409-0685 or visit their website today.



About WJA Landscaping

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals, they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more.



To learn more about WJA Landscaping services visit http://www.wjalandscaping.com.