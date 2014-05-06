WJA Landscaping Now Offering Their Services for Patio Installations in Limerick This May

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- As the weather warms up, and the ground is softening from the freezing winter, many homeowners are taking a look at their yards and thinking of redesign projects. Often, individuals spend time outdoors, whether barbecuing or soaking in the sun with warm weather. When residing in Limerick, WJA Landscaping is announcing their services for patio installations this May. Their redesign projects provide for a beautiful landscape that makes the yard stand out, delivering a space to relax during the warm summer evenings.



Every yard is unique in shape and size, so the professional contractors and designers from WJA Landscaping will travel to the home to get a glimpse of the space they will be working with. Homeowners are encouraged to relay their visions for backyard patios in Limerick, so the designers can draft a sketch that adheres to a certain personality and style. The patio contractors work with a number of materials, offering professional opinions on which material will blend seamlessly to the property for client’s complete satisfaction. Depending on the siding and design of a house, owners can inquire on concrete, stone, brick, or flagstone patios. Installing a new patio in May will leave homeowners with a quality, durable patio for the long summer ahead.



The skilled designers and installers can incorporate various elements into the design to appease their clients. This includes a bar space, designated grill area, walkway, or a plant bed for added appeal. As renowned contractors for patios in Limerick, WJA Landscaping is in control of every step of the process. Once a design is completed, they make sure to get approval from clients before they break ground on the installation process. Through each step, they will consult with their clients to ensure their work is up to client’s standards. With quality craftsmanship and beautiful finishes, homeowners will have a comfortable space to relax in their own backyard.



Get started on a new patio design and installation before the summer arrives. Contact WJA Landscaping for more information.



About WJA Landscaping

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals, they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more.



To learn more about WJA Landscaping services, visit http://www.wjalandscaping.com.