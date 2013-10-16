WJA Landscaping Now Offering Variety of Outdoor Living Options for Fall 2013

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Fall 2013 is finally here and the mild outdoor temperatures create the perfect atmosphere for entertaining outdoors. Although most homeowners tend to undergo their outdoor living projects in the spring and early summer, fall is a great time of year to improve an outdoor space. There have been some amazing trends in outdoor entertainment over the past few years. Luxurious outdoor kitchens, stunning fire pits, and many more outdoor entertainment products make any home the envy of the neighborhood. WJA Landscaping is proud to offer their customers a wide variety of options.



WJA Landscaping has earned a reputation for being a premier landscape designer in Chester County. With the recent comeback of the real estate market, there are many new homeowners looking to make the most of their outdoor space. An outdoor kitchen is something that almost every homeowner can enjoy. Especially for those who like to grill for family and friends, an outdoor kitchen is the perfect solution.



WJA Landscaping not only offers fully customizable outdoor kitchens, but outdoor bars as well. An outdoor bar can make for the perfect entertaining space. One of the more common features in an outdoor space is a fire pit and even fireplaces. A fire pit or fireplace ensures that homeowners get the most out of their outdoor space. Day or night, summer or fall, an outdoor fire feature is a great addition for outdoor entertainment. Of course no outdoor space is complete without custom walkways or retaining walls. Whether someone needs hardscaping in Blue Bell or an outdoor kitchen in Chester County, WJA Landscaping offers the highest level of service in the industry.



About WJA Landscaping

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more.



To learn more about WJA Landscaping services visit http://www.wjalandscaping.com.