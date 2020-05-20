WJA Landscaping Provides Customers with Contact-Free Services

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- It's no secret that social distancing protocols have changed the way organizations in every sector conduct business, and the landscaping industry is no exception. Companies all over the map are adopting new practices to provide safe, contact-free services to all of their customers and affiliates. As the leading provider of outdoor living spaces near Philadelphia, WJA Landscaping prioritizes customer care. As such, this company has implemented policies issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to protect its employees and customers.



Employees at WJA Landscaping are required to wash their hands with soap and water (or hand sanitizer) before and after all contact with customers. They must also maintain at least three feet of distance between themselves and any customers at all times and not touch any of their facial orifices (eyes, nose, mouth) throughout each workday. They are to refrain from coming to work if they show any cold or flu-like symptoms (such as fever, cough, or runny nose).



WJA Landscaping is maintaining its commitment to quality service by implementing new policies in response to COVID-19. Those interested in learning more about how this company is taking steps to protect their employees and customers alike are encouraged to visit https://www.wjalandscaping.com/ today.



About WJA Landscaping

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals, they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more.



To learn more about WJA Landscaping services, visit http://www.wjalandscaping.com/.