WJA Landscaping Ready to Help Homeowners Create a Backyard Oasis This Spring

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2020 -- WJA Landscaping is currently taking bookings for patio contracting and designing throughout 2020. As the leading provider of patio designs in Harleysville, PA, their team of professional landscapers have been helping homeowners to utilize and enhance their outdoor spaces for almost fifteen years. Their team has recently advised on the benefits that landscaping and patio design offer homeowners.



Outdoor areas can add significant value to a property while making ideal areas to entertain guests. Features such as gazebos can improve yard areas, creating an oasis in the comfort of a homeowner's estate. Many people are shocked at the amount of joy and curb appeal that a patio area can create for a building.



Additionally, spring and summer often means barbecues, feasts, and extra time to enjoy with family and friends outdoors. Patio installations during the winter are a fantastic way to make an area to entertain guests, often feeling like an extension of indoor living space when more seasonal weather arrives. The extra space allows homeowners to make the most of the area surrounding their property.



Regarding maintenance, patios are relatively easy to keep tidy and clean. Patios are built with the most durable and weather-resistant materials available, making them low maintenance and providing an efficient use of outdoor spaces. While spring and summer can feel cramped inside the home when children are off school and parents are taking vacations, a patio can extend the living space. Couches, outdoor chairs, and other personal touches can make a patio the perfect area for kids to hang out, all in the safety of their own home.



The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals, they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more.



