WJA Landscaping Reveals That Homeowners Now Favor Sustainable Outdoor Features

Collegeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- It seems as if homeowners are upping the ante when it comes to what they want when purchasing a home or renovating their outdoor space. WJA Landscaping has seen an increase in the amount of sustainable features that homeowners want for their home. Whether it may be patios, pool decks, or outdoor living spaces the landscapers have noticed that fireplaces, fire pits and grills have been among the most sought out renovations. According to a Residential Landscape Architecture Trends survey, outdoor rooms are on the rise.



As a landscape designer of Montgomery County, WJA Landscaping know that the popularity of outdoor living spaces has grown throughout the years, and what makes a space more defined is outdoor kitchens and entertainment areas. Having a fireplace or pit is a great way to utilize the space throughout every season of the year. As an EP Henry authorized hardscaping contractor, WJA is able to come up with beautiful designs to fit the existing or available space along with any furniture one may have. So far this year, the survey showed that 97% of homeowners revealed that fire pits and fireplaces were on high demand for their outdoor space.



WJA Landscaping knows that homeowners love to spend their time outdoors; especially Montgomery County and Chester County residents. After long cold winters in the Greater Philadelphia area, homeowners just want to get some fresh air and enjoy the summer, which is why they are proud to provide those who are looking for sustainable outdoor features. The updated outdoor space will not only increase the value of the property, but also allow for a prime location to enjoy it with friends and family. Whether a person is looking for a low maintenance design, a fully functional kitchen, or just an area to hang out and enjoy the fire, their landscapers will be able to help get the outdoor space one has always wanted just in time for spring and summer.



About WJA Landscaping

The contractors at WJA Landscaping have been providing Montgomery and Chester County residents with landscaping services for over 18 years. As certified professionals, they are capable of providing quality craftsmanship and outdoor living spaces. They offer anything from hardscaping, landscaping design, outdoor living areas, walkways, retaining walls, lighting, patios, and more. To learn more about WJA Landscaping services visit http://www.wjalandscaping.com