Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2011 -- GlobalData's report, "W.L. Gore & Associates Acquires Assets and Intellectual Property of NMT Medical - A Move to Strengthen Presence in the Septal Occluders Market" provides key information and analysis on W.L. Gore's acquisition of the assets and intellectual property of NMT Medical, Inc.. The report provides information on deal summary, potential factors leading to the deal and company profiles.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Potential opportunity in the Septal Occluders market.
- Qualitative analysis on Gore's acquisition of NMT Medical.
- Clinical study data on STARFlex device used for patent foramen ovale closure.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the septal occluders market.
- Decide potential of investments in new market opportunities in septal occluders market.
- Design and develop your marketing and sales strategies
- Develop market expansion strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying key areas of growth
