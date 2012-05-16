Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Wireless systems are evolving towards the development of broadband applications, including multimedia services in a way to compete with wired LAN systems. It is expected that users will eventually demand the development of new applications with broadband access and bit rates higher that 2 Mbps, including broadband WLANs, multimedia, and interactive broadcasts in a global environment based on terrestrial and satellite systems.



WLAN Market 2012: Wireless Local Area Network Market Study & Business Overview



This necessity will give rise to a fourth generation systems however the scarcity of available spectrum will pose serious obstacle to the development. The WLAN Industry currently stands at 23.6 Billion $ and expected to grow 65 Billion $ by 2015.



The market is widely dominated by leaders like Cisco, HP, Nortel where majority of market share is owned, small and new entries to the industry focus on Innovation and Pricing as their business strategy.



This research evaluates the WLAN market in 2012 and analyzes the future prospects, players, and key issues such as security.



Audience:



- WLAN infrastructure providers

- Broadband services providers

- Data management companies

- Application developers



