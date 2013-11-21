WMA to MP3 Converter Is Offered to Users by Convert Audio Free via softpedia.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Windows Media Audio file or WMA can be converted to the MP3 file format conveniently with the help of the WMA to MP3 Converter from Convert Audio Free. This application can be downloaded easily from the website softpedia.com free of cost. The application is listed on this website under the category Audio Converters. People who are looking to utilize this app can go for an advanced search to find it easily.



The Free WMA to MP3 Converter is made available to users in the version 1.0 with a file size of 1.6 MB. This application is said to be compatible with all versions of Microsoft Windows such as Windows 7, Windows Vista and Windows XP. Users can drag multiple WMA files at once or can add them one at a time. By using the WMA to MP3 Converter, the conversion process will be carried out quickly.



The website says, “Free WMA to MP3 is a handy and reliable application designed to convert WMA files to WAV or MP3 format. This application provides you with options to configure the quality and the bitrate, and the conversion is speedy and the output results are satisfactory.”



MP3 formats are said to compact the audio file sizes, which provides more storage facility on a PC. Potential customers can go through the specifications and features of Free WMA to MP3 converter given at convertaudiofree.com and softpedia.com, before finalizing download.



The new application is considered stable and fast. It can be installed or uninstalled without any issues. The conversion process can also be set up without any difficulty.



To get more information about the Free WMA to MP3 Converter, visit http://www.softpedia.com/get/Multimedia/Audio/Audio-Convertors/Free-WMA-to-MP3.shtml



About Convert Audio Free

Convert Audio Free offers audio conversion tools that convert audio files and extensions to other preferred formats. The applications developed by this firm are made available to users via websites like Download.com and Softpedia.com.



Media Contact

Convert Audio Free

Email: support@convertaudiofree.com

URL: http://convertaudiofree.com