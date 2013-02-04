WMS Industries Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Investor Alert: Takeover Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in WMS Industries Inc. (NYSE:WMS) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Scientific Games Corporation to acquire WMS Industries Inc. for $26.00 per NYSE:WMS share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NYSE:WMS shares.



Investors who purchased shares of WMS Industries Inc. (NYSE:WMS) prior to January 31, 2013, and currently hold any of those NYSE:WMS shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of WMS Industries Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NYSE:WMS investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On January 31, 2013, Scientific Games Corporation (Nasdaq: SGMS) and WMS Industries Inc. (NYSE: WMS) announced that the companies have entered into an agreement under which Scientific Games has agreed to acquire WMS Industries Inc. for $26.00 in cash per common share or approximately $1.5 billion.



However, shares of WMS Industries Inc. (NYSE:WMS) traded as recently as April 2012 as high as $24.58 per share and during 2011 as high as $47.05 per share.



Therefore, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NYSE:WMS stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the WMS Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in WMS Industries Inc. (NYSE:WMS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com