WMV Converter Offered at Zero Cost on Download.com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- One of the recent additions to the already vast supply of software, gaming downloads, and mobile applications being offered via Download.com is the Free WMV Converter. This application allows users to convert a WMV (Windows Media Movie) file to any other video format available. This is an excellent option for members unable to access WMV files on Android and Apple devices. With this particular converter the option to convert WMV files ranges from AVI, MP4, MOV, FLV to MPG format.



According to the product review, the WMV Converter offered at Download.com is unique and has remarkable features unmatched by other software that offer similar services. This particular product is able to instantaneously scan and locate all the WMV files in a system. There is also the option to reduce the size of the video in case the user is running low on disk space. This choice is available when selecting output options. The Free WMV Converter also allows users to regulate video bit rate, resolution, Codec, and audio bit rate of the video output by controlling the advanced settings. However, it is also valuable to note that the default settings are also adequate enough to offer excellent quality on all the items converted.



The fact that the Free WMV Converter is offered at absolutely no cost at all is an excellent reason to test its quality. According to the number of downloads and five-star rating that the product has received it is safe to deduce that the Converter has been accepted favorably. This is consistent with the product reviews of nearly all the products offered through Download.com.



All the products made available through Download.com undergo an extreme testing process to ensure the quality of the products. The website features accurate reviews that offer enlightening and credible information to supply the best possible assistance to its members. As the website says, “Our editors and staff use downloadable content in our daily lives, and we understand the need for a Web site that accurately and independently presents detailed information, editorial opinions, industry expertise, and media content. We are constantly working to earn your trust.”



Although it isn’t mandatory to register on the website to avail its services, Download.com mentions that there are additional benefits for members who register on the website. These benefits include access to additional features such as “the ability to write your own reviews, track favorite software, receive e-mail newsletters and product updates, and participate in CNET forums and TalkBack discussions.”



To know more about converting WMV files to any other video format visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-WMV-Converter/3000-2140_4-75989959.html



About Download.com

Download.com is a trusted source to obtain mobile applications, software, and gaming downloads. The reviews offered on the website are accurate and written to offer credible information that will assist members in selecting new software. Download.com offers over 150,000 free downloads.



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