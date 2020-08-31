Woden NZ Announces the Arrival of New Sneaker Stocks as It Continues to Offer Free Delivery on All Orders Above $150

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Woden NZ has announced the arrival of new sneaker stocks to help meet the growing demand for its footwear. The company also notes that it will continue to offer its free delivery service for all orders above $150. The deliveries will also be done within 1 or 2 business days.



Woden NZ also notes that it has listened to customer feedback with regards to the variety of shoes available. This means that moving forward customers will be able to easily find exactly what they are looking for.



For the last few years, Woden NZ has distinguished itself as a leading footwear brand for a number of reasons. First, the company runs a green business with environmental sustainability in mind. All casual sneakers sold by Woden are made from recycled materials, including waste salmon leather, plastic, and others.



Woden NZ believes that it is indeed possible for brands to align themselves with the green agenda and still provide quality high-end products for their customers. This is exactly what it has managed to achieve and looking at the future, the company will dominate the designer footwear market for a long time.



Woden NZ has also reminded customers that its monthly drop service is still available. The company argues that there is no better feeling than getting a new pair of shoes or leather sneakers. There is just something about new shoes that will ultimately lift the spirit and the monthly drop off service makes sure of that.



With just a simple subscription, Woden NZ will deliver shoes right at your doorstep each month. The company also notes that monthly drop off customers enjoy special discounts too. Nonetheless, what really matters for Woden NZ and its team is 100% customer satisfaction.



The company goes out of its way to showcase Scandinavian ingenuity and simplicity in all its Sneakers NZ. All sneakers are also unisex and they come in a wide range of colors too. In essence, Woden NZ has everything customers need and looking at the new stock, it is clear that its dedicated market base is in for a great deal.



Woden NZ has also assured customers that it will continue to work hard each day to deliver exceptional products in the years to come. The company has invested in a special team of designers and top of the line materials to ensure that each sneaker is unique and different. As a result, there is every chance that each customer will get only the best.



Woden is a Scandinavian brand that brings the best of Scandinavian design and values in its sneakers. The company was established in 2013 and has since grown to become one of the top Scandinavian specialty footwear brands in the world.



Woden offers a massive variety of footwear products too and you can get more info at woden.co.nz



