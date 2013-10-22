Wohl Associates Acquires Additional Used Ribbon Blenders for Inventory

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Used food processing and packaging machinery dealer Wohl Associates recently added a variety of used ribbon blenders to its inventory.



The inventory at Wohl Associates' now includes several ribbon blenders of various sizes and brands, including models manufactured by Westwood, Jones and Scott.



Wohl Associates' Westwood blender is a double ribbon blender made from stainless steel with a capacity of 20 cubic feet. This model is driven by a 10 horsepower motor, and it includes a stainless steel liquid additive bar and stainless steel lid with a convenient viewing port. The Westwood blender also has outboard anti-friction bearings and a center bottom discharge. This blender's dimensions are approximately 26 inches by 60 inches by 30 inches.



The Jones blender from Wohl Associates is a stainless steel ribbon blender with a 112 cubic foot capacity. This blender includes legs that allow for a 36-inch underclearance, as well as a center bottom discharge. The Jones ribbon blender is driven by a 40 horsepower motor. The dimensions of the tank on this blender are approximately 45 inches by 123 inches by 58 inches.



Wohl Associates' Scott model is a stainless steel double ribbon blender with a capacity of 100 cubic feet. This model is equipped with a 70-inch stainless steel stand, sanitary packing gland seals and centrifugal fluid coupling. The Jones ribbon blender is driven by a 30 horsepower motor, and it includes a center bottom outlet with an 8-inch diameter. The interior of the mixer has a 140 grit sanitary finish, and the dimensions of the tank are approximately 48 inches by 96 inches by 54 inches.



In addition to these three models, Wohl Associates also offers ribbon blenders from other top manufacturers, such as Day, Ross, Aim, American Process Systems, Strong-Scott, Day, Marion and Falcon.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.