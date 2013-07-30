Wohl Associates Acquires Used King Brand Tablet and Capsule Counter

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a used processing and packaging machinery dealer in Bohemia, NY, has acquired a used King TB4 tablet and capsule counter that is intended for use in the pharmaceutical processing and packaging industry.



This piece of equipment is manufactured almost entirely out of stainless steel in order to provide a sanitary environment for packaging tablets and capsules. This machine is also accompanied by a matching rotary unscrambling table with an approximate diameter of 36 inches.



The counting machine utilizes a 98 inch indexing conveyor that brings products over to the unscrambling table. The conveyor has a tabletop chain that is made from plastic and stainless steel cabinetry below it. The machine is wired using 60 cycle, 110 volt, single phase electrics.



Wohl Associates also has a dual station tablet and capsule packaging line that is intended for larger operations than the King brand machine above. This machine was manufactured by DT Industries and Kalish, and it has a 22 foot long stainless steel dual indexing conveyor. This conveyor has both 16 lane and 8 lane drop counters. There are controls for the spacing wheel, lane diverter, as well as the overall speed of the conveyor.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of refurbished food processing and packaging equipment for more than 40 years.



