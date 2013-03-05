Wohl Associates Adds Stainless Steel Tanks and Packaging Machinery to Their Inventory

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Wohl Associates is emerging as the leading name in assorted used machinery including cartoners, colloid mills, packaging machinery, ribbon blenders, and simplex piston fillers. They have announced that they have added new pre-owned stainless steel tanks and additional packaging machinery to their store. Wohl Associates is now one of the top used machinery dealers in the market, carrying a wide yet deep selection of used equipment brands and models.



Wohl is a trusted dealer of quality used machinery that is tested to be in working condition and is sold to buyers at fair market prices. At www.wohlassociates.com customers can buy a wide range of used packaging equipment such as Axon sleevers, induction sealers, bundlers, vacuum packagers, and more.



The company also sells tablet packaging equipment and unscrambling tables to clients specializing in the pharmaceutical industry. During these challenging economic times, Wohl can provide first quality machinery at discounted prices to pharmaceuticals and other manufacturing companies.



Wohl Associates understands the high demand for stainless steel tanks, jacketed tanks, pressured tanks, and single-shell tanks. With an assorted inventory of stainless steel tanks that include both horizontal tanks and vertical tanks, the company provides a much needed solution for manufacturers in the food, cosmetic, and chemical processing industries.



In addition to jacketed tanks and single-shell tanks, Wohl Associates also sells used sanitary tanks, pressure tanks, insulated tanks, vacuum tanks, and agitated/mixing tanks. These units are used in many fields such as ethnic food manufacturing, meat processing & packing, oil & fat industries, and the packaging industry. Used machinery purchased from Wohl Associates is guaranteed to arrive in working condition.



With more than 40 years of service, Wohl Associates is a proven leader in this marketplace. Surplus machinery from factories and local businesses are purchased, renovated and offered to the public at fair market prices through their website.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory ranging including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.