Wohl Associates Adds Used Cartoners for Industrial Packaging to Their Available Inventory

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is now selling several used cartoners from the most recognized manufacturers. The inventory of cartoners at Wohl includes continuous motion cartoners, automatic, and semi-automatic cartoners.



Wohl Associates currently has one hot melt stainless steel cartoner that was manufactured by Econocorp. This “Econoseal” E-2000 is a horizontal cartoning machine that is capable of finishing as many as 1,500 cartons/hour. This machine is set up to use hot glue for finishing each carton. A debossing coder is used to mark the cartons as they come out of the machine. The E-2000 is programmed by using the PLC controller that comes with the machine.



For packaging operations that need a higher capacity than 1,500 cartons/hour, Wohl also has an Econocorp cartoner that is capable of completing as many as 2,400 cartons/hour. This “Spartan” model is a horizontal cartoner with intermittent motion, and it is mounted on 4 casters that allow the machine to be easily moved.



The infeed of this machine measures approx. 9 feet in length. There is a plastic tabletop chain and plexiglass guards that run along the top of the machine for protection. More details about this piece of equipment can be obtained by calling Wohl Associates at (631) 244 -7979.



Wohl Associates is currently selling several other pieces of used packaging machinery for various industries. The inventory at Wohl includes colloid mills, industrial pasta machines, filling equipment, pharmaceutical equipment, stainless steel tanks, and a large amount of industrial coffee equipment.



This company is constantly acquiring new inventory in order to provide the best options to the buyers here. Wohl buys single machines for reselling as well as entire production lines and entire facilities including their real estate.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has been a family owned and operated business for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers. They recognize the need to treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/



Contact Details:

Wohl Associates, Inc.

50 Floyd's Run,

Bohemia, NY 11716

(631) 244-7979