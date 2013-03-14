Wohl Associates Adds Used Portable Bivans 50 Tuck-O-Mat Cartoner to Current Inventory for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted name in the used processing and packaging industry, is now providing a used portable Bivans 50" Tuck-0-Mat Cartoner for sale. The item number of the cartoner is 7086J and is available for purchase on their website after a rigorous inspection and certification process.



In the packaging industry, cartoners are used to construct cartons or cardboard boxes and load products into those cartons. The company is a supplier of both continuous motion cartoners and intermittent motion cartoners as well as semi-automatic and automatic cartoning equipment.



The horizontal and vertical cartoners come in both glue and reverse-tuck varieties. Wohl’s inventory of cartoners includes machines to pack trays, tubes, blister packaging, and other products. The store has a stock of cartoners from well-known brands including ADCO, R.A. Jones, CAM, Econocorp (Econoseal line), Hakson, Langen, IWKA,Thiele, Bivans, and MGS.



Wohl constantly invests in its inventory to ensure the largest selection of used equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical industries. When customers request a certain piece of equipment not currently held in stock, Wohl contacts its network of sellers to acquire the machine either by purchasing it or trading machines with the seller.



The organization also specializes in appraising processing and packaging equipment and can handle appraisals for both small and large facilities and structure the appraisal either on an itemized equipment basis or as a general lump-sum, depending on clients' needs.



A spokesperson for the organization states, “We are constantly investing in our inventory to ensure the largest selection of used equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical industries. With more than 40 years of services, we are a proven leader in this marketplace. If we do not have what you need, we will conduct an extensive search and with new inventory arriving daily, provide you what you required the most.”



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a family owned and operated business for over 40 years. It has earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers. They recognize the need to treat each customer on individual basis and provide the highest level of services and products.



To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/