Wohl Associates Announces a Used Doboy B500 Continuous Band Sealer Form Fill Seal Machine on Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Wohl Associates now offers used form fill seal machinery units for sale on their website. Wohl Associates is a leading dealer of used packaging and processing machinery and now announces a new selection of form fill seal machinery for purchase.



The Doboy B500 continuous band sealer has a front-mounted control panel that includes variable speed controls for both the sealer and the conveying section. This form fill seal machine is on casters for portability and has an approximately 96 IN long conveyor with a 10 IN wide belt.



Wohl Associates is a trusted leader offering quality equipment, exceptional customer service and invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned processing and packaging industry. They specialize in reselling form fill seal machinery, homogenizers, liquid filling machines, food processing equipment and other industrial machinery.



Wohl Associates also purchases available surplus machinery from companies who are closing, scaling down or moving. They will purchase an individual machine from a business, a complete production line or even a complete facility, including real estate.



With their easy to use website, customers can buy or sell their used equipment from the comfort of their own office. Wohl Associates is always increasing their inventory and with the addition of their new form fill seal machinery, clients have almost 100 machines to choose from.



In addition to buying and selling pre-ownded equipment, Wohl Associates also appraises packaging and processing equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Whether an appraisal is needed for insurance reasons, buyouts, loans, or for mergers or acquisitions, Wohl can assist with a qualified appraisal to fit any need.



Their inventory is constantly updated to ensure the largest selection of used machinery and with more than 40 years in business, they are a proven leader in this marketplace.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has been a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers. They recognize the need to treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/