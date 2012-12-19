Wohl Associates Announces Availability of Additional Certified Pre-Owned Bakery Equipment

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Wohl Associates, a distinguished dealer in used machinery for packaging and processing industry, has announced that it has a range of newly certified pre-owned bakery equipment for sale. They stock a wide variety of used bakery equipment including bakery mixers and dough mixers from the top manufacturers.



Some select mixers are a used Hobart mixer, a used Peerless mixer for manufacturing and used breading/batter machines along with many others in stock. Wohl Associates also provides Rheon encrusting machines, bread ovens, used industrial conveyor ovens and batch type oven for all cooking needs.



Apart from the used bakery equipment, Wohl Associates also offer a wide variety of other used inventory like Agitators, Autoclaves, Blanchers, Freezers, Kettles, Ovens, Tablet Packaging Equipment and Pasta Machines to name a few.



A renowned used machinery dealer, Wohl Associates is well known for offering used processing and packaging equipment to customers at affordable prices, particularly smaller businesses that have low initial investment capabilities or limited lines of financing.



The experts at Wohl Associates constantly inspect the used equipment to ensure that they are in perfect working condition. Nonetheless, they constantly invest in their inventory to ensure that they have the largest selection of used equipment for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical industries.



Apart from providing used equipment, Wohl Associates also specializes in providing appraisals for their clients. They can handle appraisals for both small and large facilities. Depending on clients needs, Wohl Associates can structure the appraisal either on itemized basis or as a general lump sum. Whether one needs an appraisal for insurance reasons, partnership formation, or dissolution, Wohl Associates assists with a qualified appraisal.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a family owned and operated business for over 40 years and has earned a reputation of a trusted leader. They have earned the reputation as a trusted leader in the used machinery industry by offering best quality equipment, fair and secure shipping, extensive knowledge about which machine is best for each customer’s needs, and for their exceptional customer service. The family owned and operated business has invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned processing and packaging industry that cannot be matched by competitors.



To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.Wohl Associatesassociates.com/