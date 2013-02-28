Wohl Associates Announces Availability of Used Simplex Piston Fillers for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a family-owned and operated used machinery dealer, announces the availability of used Simplex piston filler machines on their website for sale. These piston filling machines are certified to be in working condition and ready for immediate shipping to customers.



One new filling machine is the Simplex 10 Head Straight Line Pressure Filler. This piston filler is equipped with twelve stainless steel pressure gravity nozzles. The unit is equipped with an approximately 96 IN long stainless steel indexing conveyor and an approximately 4-1/2 IN wide tabletop conveyor chain. This machine is set on casters for maximum portability.



The Simplex piston filler has an explosion proof motor and features a self-contained control panel with variable speed adjustments for conveyor and nozzles. The trusted dealer offers quality equipment, exceptional customer service, and has invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned processing and packaging industry. With a user friendly website, customers can sell or buy their used machinery from the comfort of their office. In certain circumstances Wohl will also trade used machinery with customers.



Wohl Associates is well known for selling quality pre-owned machinery including Groen jacketed kettles, ribbon blenders, unscrambling tables, cartoners and more. Located in Bohemia, New York, Wohl Associates purchases and ships products across the United States.



Wohl is a leading dealer in pre-owned surplus machinery for all industries. They purchase individual machines or even complete lines of used equipment and sell them to other businesses.



Wohl constantly invests in its inventory to ensure that it has the largest selection of used equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, chemical and other related industries.



This trusted industry leader in pre-owned machinery also specializes in appraisals of processing and packaging equipment. Whether an appraisal is needed for insurance reasons, buyouts, loans, or for mergers or acquisitions, Wohl can assist with a qualified appraisal to fit any need.



With more than 40 years of service, they are a proven leader in this marketplace. Surplus machinery from factories and local businesses are renovated and offered to the public on their website.



