Wohl Associates Announces the Availability of a New Pre-Owned Mastermatic Stein Fryer

Wohl Associates, a family-owned and operated business for 40 years, announces the availability of a pre-owned Mastermatic Stein Fryer. This fryer also includes the capability to batter and bread the product. This piece of used bakery equipment boasts a heat controller and the Mastermatic model CF300E also has a stainless steel continuous electric fryer.



The continuous electric fryer has a 12” wide belt, a stainless steel hood, a “hold-down” belt and filter. Wohl Associates offers the best quality used processing and packaging equipment like bottle labeling machines, capping machines and bakery equipment.



The company constantly invests in its inventory to ensure they have the largest selection of used equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical industries. The food processing equipment suppliers have more than 40 years of experience and are a proven leader in this marketplace.



With new inventory arriving every day, the company offers the largest selection of used machinery for sale. They have earned the reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, exceptional customer service and have a vast knowledge in the pre-owned processing and packaging machinery industries.



Their pre-owned bakery equipment is all top quality used machinery that is inspected by Wohl Associates before being added to their website. They currently offer 25 different pre-owned bakery machines and constantly add new products.



The company also offers the best quality used capping machines for sale. Capping machines are used to torque caps onto containers. Cappers work on containers of different configurations, diameters and materials from glass jars to pet containers and bottles of different shapes.



A spokesperson stated, “Our inventory contains both fully automatic cappers and semi-automatic cappers, cap tighteners and retorquers as well as quill cappers, chuck cappers and high speed rotary configurations. We stock a variety of brands including Kaps-All, Resina, Pack West, Zalkin, and White Cap cappers. Provide us with your required cap diameter, cap type, and speed and we will provide you with the proper used capping machine to suit your needs.”



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has been a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers. They recognize the need to treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/