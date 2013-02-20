Wohl Associates Announces the Availability of a Used Bivans 50 "Tuck-O-Mat" Cartoner for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, announces the availability of a used Bivan 50 “Tuck-O-Mat” cartoner for sale. The used cartoner is rated to produce up to 75 cartons per minute and is equipped with a self-contained hast vacuum pump.



The family-owned and operated business has earned a reputation as a trusted leader in the pre-ownded equipment business, offering quality equipment, exceptional customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers.



Cartoners are used in the packaging industry to erect cartons/cardboard boxes and load products into these cartons. Wohl Associates supplies both motion cartoners and intermittent motion cartoners as well as semi-automatic and automatic cartoning equipment. They have horizontal cartoners and vertical cartoners both in glue and reverse-tuck varieties. The company stocks the best quality cartoners from R.A. Jones, Econocorp, Langen, Thiele and MGS to name a few.



Apart from offering used cartoners, the company also offers the best quality vertical and horizontal colloid mills. Colloid mills use a high-speed rotor to emulsify or disperse lotions, creams, sauces and oils. These high-speed mills can be used to process a variety of products from ketchup and mayonnaise to greases and lubricants.



A spokesperson stated, “We stock inline colloid mills and batch type colloid mills which connect to product piping as well as explosion-proof colloid mills. Our inventory of used colloid mills includes Charlotte colloid mills, Greerco colloid mills, Waukesha colloid mills, and used Cornell Versators.



Wohl Associates constantly invests in its inventory to ensure the largest selection of used equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical industries. With more than 40 years of experience, the company is a proven leader in this marketplace. The company has a new inventory arriving every day to meet the needs of their customers.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has been a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers. They recognize the need to treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.