Wohl Associates Announces the Availability of New Pre-Owned Packaging Equipment for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a leading dealer in the used machinery, packaging and processing industry, announces the availability of top quality used packaging equipment for sale. The renowned dealer sells a wide array of used equipment that includes capping, labeling, cartoning, wrapping and bundling equipment, case packaging, induction seals, sleeving equipment and other tamper evident packaging equipment.



Wohl Associates can provide customers with quality pre-owned packaging equipment to package goods for sale according to their specific needs. The family-owned and operated business for more than 40 years has earned the reputation as a trusted dealer, offering quality equipment, exceptional customer service and has invaluable knowledge in the industry. They pride themselves on offering great customer service and long lasting relationships.



The Doboy B-500M continuous band sealer is just one of several used packaging equipment units available on their site. This band sealer was used before for medical devices and supplies and is designed for a sterile environment.



Their large inventory includes Patterson Kelley V blenders, unscrambling tables, cartoners, Groen jacketed kettles and more. The machinery specialists review and approve each unit to ensure they are in working order.



The well-known dealer of used machinery sells used processing equipment to customers at fair market prices. Wohl constantly invests in its inventory to ensure that they have the largest selection of used equipment for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical industries. They also renovate surplus machinery from factories, local businesses and offer these to the public on their website.



Apart from offering used machinery, the company also specializes in providing appraisals for clients. Whether they need an appraisal for insurance reasons, buyouts, loans or mergers and amalgamation, Wohl Associates can assist with a qualified appraisal for the clients. It can handle appraisals for both large and small facilities and can structure the appraisal either on itemized equipment basis or as a general lump sum, depending on the client’s needs.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory ranging including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.