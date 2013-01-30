Wohl Associates Announces the Availability of Used Tuck Cartoners and Glue Cartoners for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a family-owned and operated used equipment dealer, announced a new selection of used tuck and glue cartoners for sale. Cartoners are used in the packaging industry to erect cartons or cardboard boxes and load products into those cartons. The company supplies both continuous motion and intermittent motion cartoners as well as semi-automatic and automatic cartoning equipment.



One of their new pre-owned units is the Bivans 50 “Tuck-O-Mat” Cartoner. This unit was purchased by Wohl Associates and is now added to their inventory after being serviced and tested to be in perfect working order. The Tuck-O-Mat cartoner can produce up to 60 cartons per minute. It is mounted on casters for easy portability.



A representative for Wohl Associates said, “Our inventory of cartoners includes machines to pack trays, tubes, blister packaging and other products. We stock cartoners from brands including R.A. Jones, Econocorp (Ecinoseal line), Langen, Thiele, Bivans and MGS. We also offer horizontal and vertical cartoners in both glue and reverse-tuck varieties.”



Some of the used cartoners available are the ADCO 9AL160 horizontal cartoner, Bivans 50 “Tuck-O-Mat” Cartoner and CECO 40 HN-9-1-2 cartoner. There are over 40 used cartoners available for purchase on the website today.



As the leader in used machinery, packaging and processing industry, they stock a wide variety of used equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical industries. With more than 40 years of experience, the company is a proven leader in this marketplace.



Wohl also offers top quality colloid mills and homogenizers for sale. Colloid mills use a high-speed rotor to emulsify or disperse lotions, creams, sauces and oils. These high-speed mills can be used to process a variety of products from ketchup and mayonnaise to greases and lubricants.



The company stocks inline and batch type colloid mills that connect to product piping as well as explosion proof colloid mills. The inventory includes Charlotte colloid mills, Greerco colloid mills, and Waukesha colloid mills; used Cornell Versators and Ross & Silverson inline mixers.



About the Company

Wohl Associates has been a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has the reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers. They recognize the need to treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/